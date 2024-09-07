Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.40 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Algorand has a market cap of $991.99 million and approximately $23.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00040177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,575,361 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.