Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Christopher J. Joyce Sells 1,300 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

