ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $873.01

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $365,281.15 and $873.01 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO launched on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,240,533 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.00022463 USD and is down -11.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $789.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.