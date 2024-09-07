ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Up 45.2% This Week

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $328,072.28 and $567.80 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s genesis date was October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,240,533 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. ALL BEST ICO has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALL BEST ICO is 0.00022463 USD and is down -11.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $789.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbestico.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.