Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.78. The stock had a trading volume of 682,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.35 and its 200 day moving average is $190.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

