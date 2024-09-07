Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT at $203.74

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $150.92 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.