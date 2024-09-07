Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) PT at $160.27

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,855. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Crocs by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 282.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,481,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Crocs by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $129.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.84. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. Crocs’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

