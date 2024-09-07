Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $140.71

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $365,933,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after acquiring an additional 755,898 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $69,029,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 526,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GPN opened at $107.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.