Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $187.28

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.28.
Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Truist Financial increased their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections
Insider Transactions at Waste Connections
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Shares of WCN stock opened at $182.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $187.54.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.