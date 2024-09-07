Analyzing Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and First Western Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $246.12 million 3.52 $111.29 million $3.10 7.81 First Western Financial $89.25 million 2.01 $5.22 million $0.77 24.18

Analyst Recommendations

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Premier Financial and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 First Western Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Premier Financial currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.06%. First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 18.07% 8.19% 0.91% First Western Financial 3.93% 2.86% 0.24%

Summary

Premier Financial beats First Western Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and digital banking services, which include mobile banking, zelle, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

