Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,765 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,765 ($36.36).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.76) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.96) to GBX 2,590 ($34.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.45) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.24) to GBX 3,100 ($40.76) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

Anglo American Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.40) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($22,485.42). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 706 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,272. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,024 ($26.61) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,279.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,253.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,965.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.43) and a one year high of GBX 2,813 ($36.99).

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,407.77%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

