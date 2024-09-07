APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APA. Citigroup decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.81.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.26. APA has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $44.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

