Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares changing hands.
Applied Graphene Materials Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1. The firm has a market cap of £643,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile
Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.
