Aragon (ANT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.32 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.85 or 0.00010768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $252.49 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

