argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in argenx were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830,651 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after buying an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after buying an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Down 1.2 %

argenx stock traded down $6.49 on Friday, hitting $542.00. 548,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,558. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $552.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.