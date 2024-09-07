Argus Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.48.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,907 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

