Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.59) EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.1 %
Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $78,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,779,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,648,000.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.