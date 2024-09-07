Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.59) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.08.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of ASND stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average is $138.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $78,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,779,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,648,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.