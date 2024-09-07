Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.62. 89,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 130,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

