Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 835 ($10.98).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.
