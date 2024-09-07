ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 41.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 25,520.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $752.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $925.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $950.52. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

