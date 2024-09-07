ATB Capital Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $11.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

