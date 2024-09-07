Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

HBI stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

