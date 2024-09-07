Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,594,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,466 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FIS opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $83.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

