Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $1,279,389.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,622.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,322,229.28.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $1,247,200.16.
- On Friday, August 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,205,075.76.
- On Friday, August 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,122,496.04.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $1,150,314.04.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36.
- On Friday, July 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,411,962.20.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,346,947.56.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $1,398,450.60.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $1,433,978.16.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of TEAM opened at $161.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average of $178.87. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of -256.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TEAM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Atlassian by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.