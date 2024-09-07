Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,737,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total transaction of $1,140,855.92.

On Monday, July 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,422,374.08.

On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total transaction of $1,398,132.68.

On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $1,440,257.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total value of $1,451,463.76.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $1,408,783.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,245.40.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $161.31 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

