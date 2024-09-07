Atyr PHARMA (ATYR) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) is one of 291 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Atyr PHARMA to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Atyr PHARMA has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atyr PHARMA’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atyr PHARMA $588,000.00 -$50.39 million -2.09 Atyr PHARMA Competitors $537.10 million -$38.48 million -23.45

Profitability

Atyr PHARMA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atyr PHARMA. Atyr PHARMA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atyr PHARMA N/A -65.35% -49.81% Atyr PHARMA Competitors -4,862.95% -200.39% -44.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atyr PHARMA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atyr PHARMA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atyr PHARMA Competitors 1615 4842 12651 232 2.59

Atyr PHARMA currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 963.83%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 67.89%. Given Atyr PHARMA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atyr PHARMA is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Atyr PHARMA beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is developing ATYR0101, a fusion protein derived from a domain of aspartyl-tRNA synthetase that is in preclinical development for the treatment of fibrosis; and ATYR0750, a domain of alanyl-tRNA synthetase for the treatment of liver disorders. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. aTyr Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.