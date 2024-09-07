Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Trading Up 4.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 8,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 41,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.68 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.