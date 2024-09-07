Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $299.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $242.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.17.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $250.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

