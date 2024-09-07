Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 170,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,614 shares of company stock worth $13,519,460. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $269.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

