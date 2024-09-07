Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $18,201,000.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.02, for a total transaction of $18,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,093,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

AXON opened at $354.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $378.89.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.