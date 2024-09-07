Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $18,201,000.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.02, for a total transaction of $18,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,093,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %
AXON opened at $354.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $378.89.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise
Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.