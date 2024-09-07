Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Julie A. Cullivan Sells 900 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ AXON opened at $354.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $378.89.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
