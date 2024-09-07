Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

BNDSY stock remained flat at $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

