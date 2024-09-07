Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1084 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
BNDSY stock remained flat at $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
