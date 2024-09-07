Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.32 and last traded at $40.40. Approximately 7,124,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 39,115,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,977,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,031,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $326,566,441.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 874,692,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,564,987,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $303.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 85,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,589,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $785,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

