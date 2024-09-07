Barclays Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $102.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $154.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 2.7 %

Dollar General stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $3,791,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.