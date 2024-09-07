Barclays Raises SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $7.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SecureWorks

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SCWX opened at $8.28 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in SecureWorks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.