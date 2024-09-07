Barratt Developments (OTC:BTDPY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Barratt Developments (OTC:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday.
About Barratt Developments
