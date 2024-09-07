Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.75. 3,580,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,494,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $934,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $219,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $348,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 27.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 80.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,143 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 119,118 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

