BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $135.47

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.47 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 138.40 ($1.82). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 3,527,416 shares trading hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £965.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.97. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,333.33%.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

