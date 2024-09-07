BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares during the period. BCE comprises 2.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $113,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 23.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,488 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BCE by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 212,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of BCE by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Down 0.6 %

BCE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.75. 1,351,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

