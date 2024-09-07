Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Up to $29.83

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $31.11. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 19,700 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZH. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $972.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $595.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

