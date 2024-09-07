Berenberg Bank Lowers Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target to GBX 480

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

DAL stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.44) on Wednesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 436 ($5.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.87. The firm has a market cap of £758.57 million, a P/E ratio of 994.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Dalata Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is 2,941.18%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

