Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,352 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for 1.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

