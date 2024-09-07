Beta Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.91 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $1.44 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

