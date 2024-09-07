Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

Further Reading

