BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of BHP stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
BHP Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Articles
