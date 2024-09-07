Bilby (LON:BILB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.00

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 40,588 shares traded.
Bilby Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.
About Bilby
Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.
