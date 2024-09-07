Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $95.11. 9,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,197. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

