Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.72. 226,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,017. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $259.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.51. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

