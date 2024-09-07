Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,822 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 451,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 139,416 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

