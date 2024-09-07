Blur (BLUR) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Blur has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $39.44 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,856,706,959.427321 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.16283753 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $52,401,762.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

